Beekman Investment Partners III LP acquired 16 movie theaters with 184 screens from Chinese-owned AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Carmike Cinemas. The deal is part of the settlement agreement with the US Justice Dept. to allow AMC to acquire Carmike as part of a planned $1.2 billion merger.



The deal gives Beekman, which operates under the brand New Vision Theatres, locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. New Vision is the fourth platform investment in Beekman Investment Partners III, Beekman’s third private equity fund raised in January 2015.



The sale completes a key component of AMC’s divestiture plan to win approval for its deal to acquire Carmike Cinema.