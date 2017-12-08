Menu
washington redskins- Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
More Than 650 Acres Being Offered for Sale by Dulles International

CBRE Group Inc. has begun seeking buyers for more than 650 acres, nearly the size of two National Harbors, by Washington Dulles International Airport.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBG) has begun seeking buyers for more than 650 acres, nearly the size of two National Harbors, by Washington Dulles International Airport after being selected for the prospect over the summer by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. The trio of development parcels includes the 424-acre Western Lands, said to have been eyed as a possible new stadium site for Washington's NFL team, a 160-acre site bounded by Route 606 north of U.S. 50, and a third, 68-acre site adjacent...

