The horizon of West Baltimore's Poppleton community has sprouted two new additions: The first buildings of a sprawling, $800 million development that will welcome new tenants in August. The 32-acre development, called Center West, is located just west of Martin Luther King Boulevard at Fayette and Schroeder streets and is planned to ultimately hold 1,600 apartments and 3.2 million square feet of residential and commercial space in about a decade.

