Owners preparing for commercial construction or renovation can reap big benefits by breaking away from traditional construction methods and instead selecting design-build. On average, the design-build method saves 6.1 percent and delivers projects 33.5 percent faster than traditional general contracting. For a $10 million project, that’s a savings of $610,000 — a nice chunk of change to hire a few more grade A employees or invest in expanded offerings.

