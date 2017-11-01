Real Estate Services>Development Preview of the First Mass Timber High-Rise in the United States Mary Diduch | Nov 01, 2017 Start Slideshow › Images from the Framework building, the first high-rise building in the U.S. constructed out of mass timber materials. Start Slideshow › 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedNYC's Latest Luxury Senior-Housing Tower Will Be in BrooklynNov 01, 2017Wood Construction Gains Ground in U.S. Commercial BuildingsNov 01, 2017Wynn's New Vegas Resort to Feature Bumper Cars and Fake CopsOct 27, 2017Dallas' CyrusOne to Kick Off Massive $600M Data Center Campus in DFWOct 25, 2017 Load More Next Article Previous Article