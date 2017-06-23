Menu
NREI WIRE
supreme-court-bldg Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Real Estate Services>Development

Property Owners Lose at U.S. Supreme Court in Development Case

The suit centered on the constitutional prohibition against government taking of private property without just compensation.

(Bloomberg)—The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to property-rights advocates, ruling against four siblings who said they were unconstitutionally barred from building on a Wisconsin riverfront lot.

The justices, voting 5-3, said a Wisconsin state court was right to throw out the family’s suit, which centered on the constitutional prohibition against government taking of private property without just compensation.

In rejecting the Murr family’s bid for compensation, the Wisconsin court pointed to an adjacent lot that is also owned by the family and already has a cabin on it. The family has owned the two lots on the St. Croix River since the 1960s.

A 1978 Supreme Court decision says courts should look at "the parcel as a whole" when considering whether land-use regulations are so severe they require compensation to the owner.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at [email protected] To contact the editor responsible for this story: Greg Stohr at [email protected]

COPYRIGHT

© 2017 Bloomberg L.P

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
southern-states
Population Growth and Affordable Cost of Living Accelerate CRE Renaissance in the Southeast
Jun 13, 2017
Downtown Detroit seen from Windsor
In Detroit, Anyone Can Be a Real Estate Developer
Jun 12, 2017
construction
The 15 Top Markets for Apartment Construction in 2017
May 25, 2017
Caesars-Palace-Las-Vegas
Caesars Plans New Las Vegas Developments After Bankruptcy Exit
May 19, 2017