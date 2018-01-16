Sports Venue Construction Spending to Take Off Again in 2019

Construction spending on sports venues will sink slightly in 2018, but it won’t stay there for long. Sports facilities scheduled to open this year in the United States and Canada are expected to tally $4.1 billion in construction costs, capping off an unprecedented three-year stretch that saw nearly $17 billion spent to build or renovate sports venues. This year’s total represents a 40 percent drop from the record-high $6.9 billion that was spent on projects that opened last year.

