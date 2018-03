Another major development is pegged for the booming north side of the Austin region, this one in the suburb of Cedar Park. Thompson Morris Real Estate Development, a local developer that has largely focused on residential neighborhoods, is a step closer to turning dirt for Indigo Ridge North after the Cedar Park City Council approved changes March 8 to a plan for 126 acres at the northwest corner of East Whitestone Boulevard (FM 1431) and Sam Bass Road (County Road 175).

