The 10 Commercial Properties with the Highest 2017 Taxes

Where are the U.S. properties with the highest recent tax bills?

CommercialCafé recently published its annual Top 100 list of U.S. properties with the highest property taxes. New York properties accounted for 82 percent of the total revenue generated by those top 100 assets. For example, the highest taxed commercial property on the list is the General Motors building, which had a 2017 tax bill of $75.6 million.

Outside of New York, the top 10 commercial properties with the highest property taxes in 2017 are highlighted in this slideshow.