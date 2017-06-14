Another Rate Hike Causes Little Concern in CRE Circles

As has been widely expected, the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, to a range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, Reuters reports. This marked the second time the Fed has raised interest rates this year. But the move is unlikely to change conditions in the commercial real estate sector, according to industry insiders.

The latest interest rate hike “represents another important step in normalizing monetary policy,” says Lisa Pendergast, executive director of the CRE Finance Council, an industry trade association. Pendergast warns that aggressive rate hiking going forward could lead to curtailed debt availability in the property markets, but with the economy growing slowly, the Fed seems to continue to exercise the necessary caution.

The last three rate increases had minimal effect on cap rates, according to Barbara Byrne Denham, senior economist with research firm Reis Inc. “We don’t foresee this having any significant impact on cap rates, and we believe the market expected it. It’s the 10-year T-bond rate that matters and that hasn’t moved much since November.”

The increase came as no surprise to real estate investors, notes Ernie Katai, executive vice president and head of production with mortgage banking firm Berkadia, bringing down the risk of disruption to the market. Debt capital continues to be widely available. “The markets have been preparing for a significant period of time that rates would be increasing once real economic growth was evident,” he says.

Fed officials indicated that they will stick to a previously announced target of a 1.4 percent federal funds rate by the end of 2017, CNBC reports.

Recently, there have been concerns that softer inflation might force the Fed to slow down the pace of planned interest rate increases. According to Fortune, “a retreat in inflation over the past two months has caused jitters among some Fed officials who fear that the shortfall, if sustained, could alter the pace of future rate hikes. Earlier on Wednesday, the Labor Department reported consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May, the second drop in three months.”

Fed Chair Janet Yellen insisted recent inflation patterns were due to temporary factors, including reduced prices on products such as wireless services, rather than structural issues with the economy, the Wall Street Journal reports. She therefore expects rate increases to proceed as expected this year.