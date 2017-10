Newmark Group., Inc. formed by BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) last year to operate Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) and other BGC real estate assets, has filed for an initial public offering to sell Class A common stock. The entity, which was formed as NRE Delaware Inc. on Nov. 18, 2016 and changed its name on Oct. 18 to Newmark Group, applied this week to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol NMRK.

