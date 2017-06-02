Menu
Finance & Investment

ROI Falls to the Investor who Understands Building Obsolescence

smart phone
Start Slideshow
Return on investment will fall to investors who adjust their assumptions to encompass technology and demographic changes.

Technology and evolving consumer behavior is reshaping real estate: it will change how civil engineers and architects design buildings, and it will make certain buildings obsolete. The effect of e-commerce on mall traffic is an obvious example, but more change is coming.

We value real estate based on comparable sales and using discounted cash flow models, but these models often depend on assumptions that may not play out. Return on investment will fall to investors who adjust their assumptions to encompass technology and demographic changes. Here are five forces I believe will drive building obsolescence in the next 20 years, and ways in which commercial real estate owners should adapt.

Joseph P. Derhake serves as CEO of Partner Engineering and Science Inc., an engineering and environmental due diligence consultancy. He can be reached at JDerhake@Partneresi.com.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Commentary
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
arrows-up
Fed's Fischer Says House Prices `High and Rising' Amid Low Rates
Jun 21, 2017
waldorf
Anbang's Deal Spree Leaves It With These Assets Around Globe
Jun 16, 2017
american-dream-mall
Goldman Sells American Dream in Unrated Municipal-Bond Deal
Jun 15, 2017
Waldorf
Anbang Woes Deepen as Banks Said Told to Cut Business Ties
Jun 15, 2017