Six Economists on the State of Commercial Real Estate in 2018

Last year was largely a good one for commercial real estate investment—and 2018 promises to be strong as well. Momentum for the new year stems from a strong holiday shopping season and tax reform that is anticipated to leave many businesses and consumers with more money in their pockets. While there may be issues to keep an eye on—such as shifting consumer behavior and rising inflation and interest rates—the outlook remains positive for the short term, several real estate economists told NREI. Click though our slideshow to read their in-depth assessment of the industry’s prospects in 2018.