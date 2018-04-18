Where Are HNA Properties in the U.S.?

The real estate arm of HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate primarily focused in the aviation industry, is said to be marketing some $4 billion worth of U.S. real estate to sell—many of the properties acquired by the firm over the last two years. The sell-off comes amid increased pressure from the Chinese government for HNA to liquidate its assets after it borrowed a lot of money for a massive acquisition spree. Anbang Insurance Group is another Chinese firm reportedly looking to sell assets. Aside from seeking to sell some of its U.S. properties, HNA Group has also sold its interests in hotel chain Hilton and Parks & Resorts, a Hilton spin-off. Using news reports and publicly available information, NREI mapped out some of HNA Group’s U.S. holdings here.