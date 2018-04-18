Menu
map
Finance & Investment

Where Are HNA Properties in the U.S.?

NREI mapped out HNA Group’s U.S. holdings here.

The real estate arm of HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate primarily focused in the aviation industry, is said to be marketing some $4 billion worth of U.S. real estate to sell—many of the properties acquired by the firm over the last two years. The sell-off comes amid increased pressure from the Chinese government for HNA to liquidate its assets after it borrowed a lot of money for a massive acquisition spree. Anbang Insurance Group is another Chinese firm reportedly looking to sell assets. Aside from seeking to sell some of its U.S. properties, HNA Group has also sold its interests in hotel chain Hilton and Parks & Resorts, a Hilton spin-off. Using news reports and publicly available information, NREI mapped out some of HNA Group’s U.S. holdings here.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
debt-missiles
Are Chinese Shifting from Real Estate Buyers to Sellers?
Apr 18, 2018
merge
Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal
Apr 17, 2018
money
Blackstone Is Said Among Firms Weighing Offer for LaSalle REIT
Apr 17, 2018
value increase
Competition Intensifies for Value-Add Assets
Apr 17, 2018