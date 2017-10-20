Yellen Is Said to Be at White House for Routine Cohn Meeting

(Bloomberg)—Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was back at the White House Friday for a routine meeting with economic adviser Gary Cohn, a U.S. official said, a day after President Donald Trump interviewed her for a potential reappointment to her job.

Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, is also a contender for the Fed post. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Yellen’s meeting with him was a regular semi-annual session.

Trump has said he’s considering five candidates for Fed chairman and that he’ll make a decision soon. Yellen’s first term ends in February. The other contenders include Stanford University economist John Taylor, Fed governor Jerome Powell and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury prices gained on news that Yellen was spotted at the White House, lowering yields to 2.37 percent on investor expectations that the visit improved Yellen’s chances of a second term, which would keep the central bank on its path of gradual interest-rate increases.

