English business magnate Richard Branson's Virgin Hotels, along with an investor group led by Juniper Capital Partners, is acquiring the 1,506-room, 800,000-square foot Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The price has not yet been disclosed. The group includes Fengate Real Asset Investments, Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSX: DRA.un), Cowie Capital Partners, and other private investors.

