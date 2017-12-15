The 10 Markets with the Highest Amount of New Industrial Development

A list of warehouse projects completed since 2012 or under construction, compiled by CBRE, gives an indication of regions seeing the greatest demand for industrial space.

A continuous increase in e-commence sales and shift by brick-and-mortar retailers to storing more stock in warehouses, rather than in store backrooms, has dramatically increased demand for industrial space, generating a flurry of new development during this real estate cycle. A third quarter 2017 list of warehouse projects completed since 2012 or under construction, compiled by real estate services firm CBRE, gives an indication of regions seeing the greatest demand for industrial space.

A list of the top 10 markets for industrial development during the current cycle follows.