12 Industrial Markets to Watch in 2018

The U.S. industrial sector is booming due to strong economic growth and the rapid rise in e-commerce that has occupiers expanding and modernizing their distribution facilities.

While strong activity continues in core markets, the greatest growth is currently happening in secondary markets with high population growth, land available for development and easy access to logistics hubs, including interstate highways, major airports, rail yards and seaports.

NREI has compiled a list of emerging secondary markets predicted to experience the greatest growth in their industrial sectors in 2018 and beyond. Following is a list of 12 up-and-coming markets based on demographics, economic growth and development and logistical advantages, compiled using data from real estate services firms Colliers International, Transwestern and Cushman and Wakefield, as well as the U.S. Census Bureau.