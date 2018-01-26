Menu
Atlanta's Industrial Real Estate Riding Strongest Market in a Decade as Development Boom Continues

Rent growth also rose sharply, led by a 48.1 percent increase for general industrial properties since 2007.

Driven by the e-commerce and distribution business boom, Atlanta’s industrial real estate sector finished 2017 with its best performance in a more than a decade, and experts are bullish on 2018. According to Newmark Knight Frank’s (NKF) Research, 2017 vacancy fell to a 10-year low of 7.4 percent while annual net absorption climbed to a 10-year high of 18.7 million square feet. Rent growth also rose sharply, led by a 48.1 percent increase for general industrial properties since 2007. In fact,...

View Original Article

