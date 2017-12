4500 Northpoint Drive in the Dallas market was one of Cabot Industrial Value Fund IV first purchases. In what would amount to its largest purchase since its formation in the summer of 2016, The Blackstone Group's non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., has struck a deal to acquire a 22 million-square-foot industrial portfolio from Cabot Industrial Value Fund IV for $1.8 billion. The portfolio consists of 146 industrial properties.

View Original Article