Menu
NREI WIRE
coca cola bottling plant China Photos/Getty Images
Industrial

Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal

The deal expands Blackstone REIT’s portfolio to $7 billion in gross assets, including 33 million square feet of industrial space and 17,200 multifamily apartments.

(Bloomberg)—Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. just tripled its holdings of industrial properties, picking up 22 million square feet of buildings for about $1.8 billion.

The Canyon Industrial Portfolio includes 146 warehouses and distribution centers concentrated in and around Chicago, Dallas, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and South and Central Florida, according to a statement from Blackstone on Monday. Tenants include Amazon.com Inc., FedEx Corp. and Coca-Cola Co.

With the rise of online shopping, companies are scrambling for real estate in or near major urban areas to store products close to where their customers live and work. These buildings help create a network of facilities to complete what’s called the “last mile” of delivery.

The deal expands Blackstone REIT’s portfolio to $7 billion in gross assets, including 33 million square feet of industrial space and 17,200 multifamily apartments. The company, which is managed by a subsidiary of Blackstone Group LP, also has some hotels and shopping centers with grocery stores.

To contact the reporter on this story: Noah Buhayar in Seattle at [email protected] To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Taub at [email protected] Peter Jeffrey, Josh Friedman

COPYRIGHT

© 2018 Bloomberg L.P

TAGS: REITs
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
warehouse
12 Industrial Markets to Watch in 2018
Mar 09, 2018
industrial-construction
Industrial Space is in Demand, But Financing for Speculative Construction Is Limited
Mar 02, 2018
trump
CRE Experts Question Whether $200 Billion in Federal Funds Will be Enough to Fix Infrastructure
Feb 16, 2018
Global Net Lease Inc.
Why Global Net Lease Inc. Is Focusing on Secondary U.S. Markets
Feb 09, 2018