Who Are Today’s Commercial Mortgage Lenders?

Today’s borrowers should seek competitive quotes from several different capital sources and compare all of their options before proceeding.

Today, more than ever, commercial mortgage borrowers have many choices when shopping for a commercial mortgage loan. Who are the lenders and what are the differences between them?

A competent commercial mortgage broker deals with all types of lending sources on a daily basis and will provide access to many different capital sources. Borrowers no longer need to confine themselves to the limited choices offered by their local banks. Today’s borrowers should seek competitive quotes from several different capital sources and compare all of their options before proceeding.

Stephen A. Sobin is the president and founder of Select Commercial Funding LLC, a nationwide commercial brokerage firm. He has more than 30 years of commercial mortgage lending experience.

