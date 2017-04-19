Menu
Global Medical REIT Building Portfolio of Medical Facilities

When Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) went public last summer, the company set its sights on a specific niche within the health care real estate sector: licensed medical treatment facilities. The company has focused on transactions in the range of $10 million to $50 million, and CEO David Young now sees a steady flow of acquisition opportunities coming from smaller cities and rural locations.

“The universe of opportunity seems to be in that layer,” Young said in an interview with REIT.com.

