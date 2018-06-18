Menu
NREI WIRE
NYC
Multifamily

AvalonBay Is Said to Offer a 50% Stake in Manhattan Apartments

AvalonBay is seeking a buyer for a 50 percent interest in a group of seven properties, including buildings in the Chelsea and Morningside Heights neighborhoods.

(Bloomberg)—Apartment landlord AvalonBay Communities Inc. is marketing a stake in roughly $1.2 billion of its Manhattan real estate, according to people with knowledge of the offering.

AvalonBay is seeking a buyer for a 50 percent interest in a group of seven properties, including buildings in the Chelsea and Morningside Heights neighborhoods, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. A representative for Arlington, Virginia-based AvalonBay declined to comment.

Values of U.S. apartment buildings surged to records in recent years as many Americans turned to renting following the recession and younger people put off buying homes. Growth has started to level off after prices climbed to 42 percent above the previous peak, in 2007, according to real estate research firm Green Street Advisors LLC.

Apartment landlords in Manhattan are contending with a flood of new supply that has limited their ability to raise rents. They’re cutting asking prices and granting tenants more breaks such as rent-free months as they struggle to keep their buildings full.

AvalonBay, one of the biggest publicly traded U.S. apartment companies, said the New York market was one of its weakest performers in the first quarter. Supply in the area “is expected to peak late this year and then fall off considerably in 2019,” Chief Operating Officer Sean Breslin said on the company’s earnings call in April.

U.S. CEO Optimism Hits Record as Tax Cuts Boost Spending Plans

To contact the reporter on this story: Sarah Mulholland in New York at [email protected] To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Taub at [email protected] Christine Maurus, Peter Jeffrey

COPYRIGHT

© 2018 Bloomberg L.P

TAGS: Finance & Investment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
stock
Forest City Is Said to Restart Deal Talks With Brookfield
Jun 18, 2018
PetSmart
PetSmart Lenders Square Off as Third Group Forms in Asset Battle
Jun 18, 2018
hotel lobby
LaSalle Picks Blackstone's $4.8 Billion Bid Over Pebblebrook
Jun 18, 2018
detroit train station
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 18, 2018)
Jun 18, 2018