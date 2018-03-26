Menu
NREI WIRE
rental agreement high rent
Multifamily

Report: Millennials Spend More on Rent Than Previous Generations

By the time millennials turn 30, they will have paid nearly $93,000 in rent, a new study finds.

A recent study shows the millennial generation ends up spending an enormous sum on paying rent; much more than their parents did at the same age. The study from RentCafe looked at U.S. Census data going back to the 1970s to look at which generation is the most rent-burdened between the ages of 22 and 30. The results found the current generation born between the 1980s and the mid-1990s, commonly known as millennials, will pay nearly $93,000 on rent alone by the time they turn 30.

View Original Article

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
apartment buildings
Hudson Capital’s Robert Cohen Discusses the Appeal of Workforce Housing to HNW Investors
Mar 23, 2018
waldorf
Anbang's Plans for Waldorf Astoria Call for Fewer Luxury Condos
Mar 20, 2018
modular construction
Modular Construction Going Mainstream?
Mar 20, 2018
kushner properties
Kushners' Cadre Startup Benefited from Misleading Rent Filings
Mar 19, 2018