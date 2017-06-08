Six Situations Where a Property Management Company Can Save You Time and Money

If you struggle with any of the following situations as a landlord, you could greatly benefit from working with a trusted property manager.

While many individuals are tempted to follow the DIY route by becoming their own landlords, there are several situations where a property management company is better equipped to deliver stronger profit margins.

Jason Falcon is the owner of LEAP Property Management, a full-service property management company in Denton, TX. LEAP manages over $100 million in real estate.