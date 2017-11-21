What Apartment Renters Want

NMHC's recent survey of 269,000 renters reveals the factors that guide their decisions of where they want to live.

The most attractive features of an apartment unit to renters turn out to be good management, good cell phone reception and a rent that feels reasonable, according to the just released “2017 NMHC/Kingsley Renter Preferences Report” by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). It shows, through the results of a survey of 269,000 renters, the factors that guide their decisions of where they want to live.

“It might be more [about] how you bring the world to your renters, perhaps through technology and servicers,” says Rick Haughey, NMHC’s vice president. “It might not necessarily be about the pools.”