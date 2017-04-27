A Guide to the New NREIonline.com

There are some features we wanted to make sure you’re aware of as you engage with the new platform.

As you’ve likely noticed, NREIonline.com has got a new look and feel. The new site has been in the works for more than a year. We’ve previewed a beta version of the site in recent weeks, slowly escalating the number of readers viewing the new platform.

As of today, all users are experiencing the new NREIonline.com.

You will notice an improved layout.

Our home page has two scrolls. On the left, you can scroll through recent headlines. The main body of the page is also scrollable, showcasing the latest top stories, key topic sections, the latest headlines in our Must Reads section and featured media.

On each story page, when you get to the end of one piece, a new one will automatically load. And the list of headlines on the left side of each story page is also scrollable.

The new NREIonline.com will now deliver you the same experience no matter what device you are accessing the site on. It is optimized with a responsive design that delivers you the optimum experience no matter whether you’re looking at it on a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Our site remains organized according to the same key industry topics as it has been in the past. A list of these topics is available in the menu located at the top of the site, pictured below.

Clicking on the menu brings you an expanded view of all our topics. We hope you agree that our new design enriches the content we develop for you each day, including:

Finance & Investment, which looks at financing and investment trends around the commercial real estate industry.

Real Estate Services, which covers topics related to commercial brokerage, property management, technology tools and related services.

Multifamily, Retail, Office, Industrial and Alternative Properties sections, which delve into specific property sectors in-depth.

And NREI Wire, which offers compilation of the most important news stories on commercial real estate topics and aggregated articles from other publications that cover our industry.

Don't forget to check out our library of resources, including webinars and white papers, and to subscribe to our newsletters.

Again thank you for your loyalty and I hope you will let me know your thoughts. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out at [email protected].