10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 2, 2018)

- Mall Vacancies Reach Six-Year High as Retail Slump Batters Local Economies “Empty space in regional shopping malls reached a six-year high in the first quarter, adding further stress to regions being hit by a retail earthquake that is shaking up the job market across the U.S.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- China Announces It’s Imposing New Tariffs on 128 US Products “China is implementing new tariffs on meat, fruit and other products from the U.S. as retaliation for American duties, heightening fears of a potential trade war between the world's two largest economies.” (CNBC)
- Rules of Engagement: How Cities Are Courting Amazon’s New Headquarters “Don’t get too fancy. Head to edgier, trendier, neighborhoods. And definitely stay on time. These are a few of the tricks cities are deploying in their all-out effort to woo Amazon.com Inc.’s new headquarters, a move the online retailer says could bring nearly 50,000 jobs and more than $5 billion in investment over nearly two decades.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Nine Proven Strategies To Make 2018's Peak Rental Season Vacancy-Free “In much of the country, the start of peak rental season is just a handful of weeks away, meaning that now is the time to get ready for the rush. The beauty of peak season is that more people are looking for places to live, which means your pool of potential applicants is bigger — but the flip side is that all of your current tenants are also more likely to move on.” (Forbes)
- Donald Trump Steps Up Attacks on Amazon “President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on Amazon, suggesting the online retail giant is ripping off the US Postal Service.” (BBC News)
- Three Essential Strategies For Smart Student Housing Development “As evidenced by the growth of the student housing sector over the last several years, student housing has come to be seen as a smart investment for a broad range of real estate investors and developers. Yet, as the industry has become mainstream, it has also become more competitive, with more supply in key markets as new operators — including myself — and investors have entered the space.” (Forbes)
- Knotel Takes on CoStar with Blockchain-Based Leasing Data Platform “As if facing off against WeWork in the flexible office market isn’t enough, Knotel is now going after property data behemoth CoStar.” (The Real Deal)
- Spring’s in the Air: How Palm Springs Went From Desert Getaway to Hipster Playground “Los Angeles is the second-least affordable city in the U.S., for both home renters and buyers, according to the 14th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey: 2018, a fact that has many heading east—more specifically to Palm Springs.” (Commercial Observer)
- How Will the 10-Year Treasury Yield Respond to Market Changes? “CBRE’s Philip Voorhees chats EXCLUSIVELY with GlobeSt.com about the 10-Year Treasury in the current market, where it is headed, and his 2018 predictions.” (GlobeSt.com)
- South Florida Firm Plans to Revive 22-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Port St. Lucie “A firm based in South Florida plans to acquire 22 acres of distressed real estate in Port St. Lucie for commercial development.” (The Real Deal)
