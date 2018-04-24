10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 24, 2018)

- Yields on 10-Year Treasurys Cross 3% Threshold “Long-term U.S. government bond yields topped 3% for the first time in more than four years, a sign investors’ confidence in the stability of economic growth is outpacing fears about the longevity of the postcrisis expansion.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Old Navy to Open 60 Stores This Year, Driving Gap’s Growth “The discounted apparel brand will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, pushing its total to more than 1,000 Old Navy locations. Gap, which also owns the flagship Gap banner, Banana Republic and Athleta, currently operates more than 3,500 stores globally.” (CNBC)
- Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups “Brookfield Asset Management BAM is the latest global landlord to form a venture-capital unit to plow money into the growing number of potentially disruptive technologies in the real-estate business.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Fox News Host Sean Hannity’s Real Estate Holdings Draw Scrutiny “Over the last decade, Hannity appears to have built a real-estate empire worth tens of millions of dollars that spans at least four states and whose existence has remained hidden from the public behind anonymous shell corporations registered to the address of Henssler Financial, according to property records and corporate filings reviewed by The Times.” (Los Angeles Times)
- You’ll Be Jealous of the Crazy Perks at These Office Towers “For today’s tenants, deals are driven by a new buzzword: Amenities. While location still counts, a curated lifestyle often wows would-be tenants to sign on the dotted line. And when it comes to the number of amenities, owners have decided that bigger is better, and the more, the merrier.” (New York Post)
- The Hard Questions to Ask Before Investing in Any Real Estate Deal “Real estate has always been regarded as an equal-opportunity wealth creator. However, the caveat emptor: real estate historically has been full of scams.” (Forbes)
- Big Banks Are Backing Away from Commercial Real Estate “Commercial real estate lending increased by $26.4B in Q1, but research shows the nation's largest 25 institutions are beginning to back away from the market.” (BisNow)
- How AI Is Being Used to Read Leases, Other Real Estate Documents “It has become a cliche to say that real estate has been slow to adopt technology. In the last few years, though, the industry has made strides in many areas — apps now proliferate in such areas as tenant-landlord communications or asset management. Now there are signs that AI is starting to infiltrate bits and pieces of the commercial real estate tech as well.” (com)
- Untraditional Construction Finds Golden Opportunity in California’s Housing Crisis “For Paul Galvin, shipping containers are the answer to the rising cost of commercial and residential construction and the housing crisis in places like California, where home prices and rents are far beyond other locations in the United States.” (Commercial Observer)
- Rezoning Likely Inspired Kushner Companies’ Park Avenue Bid “Kushner Companies’ out-of-the-blue attempt to buy out the co-op shareholders at fabled 417 Park Avenue set off a big buzz in the investment-sale world.” (New York Post)
0 comments
Hide comments