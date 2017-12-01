10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 1, 2017)

- Now You Can Pay Your Rent in Bitcoin “While you still can't buy a meal at many restaurants with bitcoin, you can now pay your rent with it. ManageGo, a Brooklyn, New York-based rental platform that offers landlords and tenants payment and maintenance scheduling services through online and mobile applictions, is now adding bitcoin to the list. Starting early next year, a tenant can pay in bitcoin through the mobile app.” (CNBC)
- Column: Fast-Growing Cushman & Wakefield Shakes Up Executive Team “Cushman & Wakefield is shaking up its leadership, after growing to become the world’s third-largest commercial real estate brokerage and moving its global headquarters to Chicago. Chicago real estate veteran Shawn Mobley has been promoted to CEO of the Americas, replacing Tod Lickerman, who has stepped down, the company confirmed Thursday.” (Chicago Tribune)
- Kroger Forecasts Upbeat Holiday-Quarter, Beats Street View “Kroger Co (N) forecast upbeat same-store sales for the holiday quarter and reported higher-than-expected third-quarter results on Thursday after its aggressive discounting lured more customers to its stores, sending its shares up 12.5 percent.” (Reuters)
- Construction Permits and a New York Building Boom “New York City has introduced a new website that gives the public a peek at Department of Buildings data across the boroughs. Among the insights it offers is a rundown of construction permits issued between 2000 and 2016. The types of building permits and where they were issued tell the story of recent growth in the city.” (The New York Times)
- Practical Tips for First-Time Landlords “Purchasing your first rental property is both thrilling and overwhelming. Being a new landlord comes with an array of challenges, victories and inevitable mistakes. As someone who became a landlord at the age of 19, I have been through it all — the highs, the lows and the trials all first-time landlords face.” (Forbes)
- In Real Estate’s Next Act, Blockchain Threatens to Take Center Stage “Today, real estate professionals from brokers to bankers and lawyers to title insurers are having their own blockchain moment, increasingly attuned to the digital ledger infrastructure’s potential to reshape industry. Alerted to the technology’s promise by a plethora of hungry startups, a successful pilot program in Chicago and mainstream business headlines about Bitcoin, industry forward-thinkers are learning about blockchain’s potential with a mix of excitement and apprehension.” (Commercial Observer)
- Startup Scene Boosts Arch City Rental Market in St. Louis “Following the path of other Midwestern metros, the city is slowly transforming from an industrial center into a modern city with solid job gains in the health-care, business and technology sectors.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Legalizing Basement Apartments Easiest Fix for Housing Crisis: RPA “A pandemic housing shortage will strangle the region’s economy and punish low-income residents unless government summons the will to reform outdated laws and allow more construction, the Regional Plan Association said Thursday.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- Korman Communities Sweeps Up Smyth Hotel for $72M “Korman Communities bought the Smyth hotel in Tribeca for $72.2 million, records filed with the city Thursday show.” (The Real Deal)
- Economy Watch: 3Q GDP Revised Upward “The Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its estimate for real U.S. GDP growth for the third quarter, with increased economic growth in nonresidential fixed investment, including commercial real estate.” (Commercial Property Executive)
0 comments
Hide comments