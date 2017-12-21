10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 21, 2017)

- Paul Ryan Says ‘Nobody Knows’ If Tax Bill Will Pay for Itself “House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said ‘nobody knows’ whether the Republican tax cuts will spur enough growth to pay for themselves ‘because that’s in the future.’” (CNBC)
- Why REITs May Be Worth a Second Look in 2018 “Is it time for another look at a beaten-down sector? In recent years, investors have avoided real estate investment trusts like the plague – or like the half-empty malls in Rust Belt towns, anyway.” (MarketWatch)
- WeWork, No Longer in a Sharing Mood, Hunts for New Tenants on Rivals’ Turf “Executives of shared-office space giant WeWork Cos. have long played down competitive threats, saying that similar companies help the fledging sector grow. But in recent months the seven-year-old company has changed its tune.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Walmart Is Developing a Personal-Shopper Service for Rich Moms – And a Store With No Cashiers “When Walmart paid $3 billion for Jet.com and tis founder Marc Lore, the promise was that the entrepreneur would help the retailer appeal to new types of customers. Here’s the next step in that evolution.” (Recode)
- Holiday 2017: The Fault in Our Stores “By all accounts this holiday shopping season looks to be pretty solid overall--perhaps the best since 2010. Aggregate sales will likely be up between 3.5% and 4.0%. E-commerce year-over-year growth will come in around 17%. Retailers’ inventories seem to be generally in good shape, which should allow most to deliver strong gross margin performance. And despite the silly retail apocalypse narrative, I’ll even venture to say that sales in physical stores will show a slight increase.” (Forbes)
- Diller, Von Furstenberg Invest in Co-Working Company “New York City-based NeueHouse, a company that offers co-working space with a private club-style membership, has brought on Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg as majority investors.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Amazon’s Private-Label Brands Reportedly Booked Almost $450 Million in Sales in 2017 “Amazon has launched dozens of private-label brands – apparel, electronics, even baby wipes – in recent years. That effort is starting to show signs of growth.” (CNBC)
- Troubles Mount at Toys ‘R’ Us “The third quarter brought no relief to the nation’s largest toy store retailer.” (Chain Store Age)
- Steiner Plans Ground-Up Office and Industrial in Navy Yard “Developer Douglas Steiner is pushing forward with his Brooklyn Navy Yard real estate empire. The Navy Yard Development Corporation, the nonprofit entity that controls the yard, last year demolished most of the historic Admiral’s Row houses on the western side of the former shipbuilding hub, paving the way for Steiner to begin developing a multi-building commercial project that includes offices, manufacturing space and the city’s first Wegman’s grocery store.” (Commercial Observer)
- These Were the Largest Manhattan Real Estate Loans in November “When big-time property owners need a loan the world is their oyster. And the largest loans recorded in Manhattan this November make abundant use of that world.” (The Real Deal)
