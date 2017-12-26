10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 26, 2017)

- Where the New Retail Space Is Being Built (Hint: It’s Not in Malls) “Despite a glut in U.S. retail space, some developers are building more, just not in the form of malls but alongside new homes in smaller chunks than before.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- 2018’s Hot Rental Property Markets in Cold Climates for Investment Consideration in Q1 “The hot rental property markets for investment consideration were recently released in a report by HouseCanary, a real estate industry data analytics firm.” (Forbes)
- Home Prices in 20 U.S. Cities Increase by Most Since 2014 “Housing prices in 20 U.S. cities accelerated more than forecast in October, rising by the most since mid-2014 as lean inventories continued to prop up values amid steady demand, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data showed on Tuesday.” (Bloomberg)
- Retailers Feel Shoppers’ Christmas Cheer “Retailers are enjoying some extra Christmas cheer. Fueled by high consumer confidence and a robust job market, U.S. retail sales in the holiday period rose at their best pace since 2011, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks both online and in-store spending.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- From Record Bankruptcies to Walmart's E-Commerce Leaps, the Year In Retail “For the retail sector, it’s been the best of times and it’s been the worst of times this year.” (Fortune)
- TH Real Estate Entering Non-Traded REIT Market “TH Real Estate is joining the growing list of global investment institutions and money managers jumping into the non-traded REIT sector.” (CoStar Group)
- An Easier Path to Real Estate Investing: 1031 Delaware Statutory Trusts “Being a landlord isn't for everyone, but getting out of the biz could trigger capital gains taxes. There's another way to stay in real estate, without the tenant hassles and without the bite of capital gains.” (Kiplinger)
- Blackstone Closes $1B CLO “The CRE collateralized loan obligation, which diversifies the company’s funding sources, is the largest of its kind since the financial crisis.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Bank of America Signs Lease for Expansion into HBO Building “Santa Claus came early for the new owners of 1100 Sixth Ave., the HBO building on Sixth and 42nd Street.” (New York Post)
- Massive Toyoko Inn to Put Slight Dent in Manhattan’s Hotel Dominance “Manhattan is the undisputed king of the New York hotel market, with nearly all of the largest hotels dotting the streets of Midtown. But one project coming to Queens will disrupt this: the massive Toyoko Inn on its way to Long Island City.” (The Real Deal)
