10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 28, 2017)

- 2017 Marks ‘More Store Closure Announcements Than Ever,’ Says Retail Consultant Jan Kniffen “2017 wasn’t a very good year for traditional retailers, and next year is unlikely to be any better, former department store executive Jan Kniffen told CNBC on Wednesday.” (CNBC)
- Two of Fed's Newest Faces to Join Rate-Setting Panel in 2018 "Two of the newest Federal Reserve officials will step into the spotlight in 2018 when they assume voting seats for the first time on the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, weighing how to keep a buoyant economy on an even keel in the new year." (The Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Disney Is Making a Major Change to Its Hotels in the Wake of the Las Vegas Shooting “If you stay at a Walt Disney World resort in the coming months, you may have less control over when cleaning and maintenance staff enter your room.” (Business Insider)
- Commercial Real Estate Lenders to Keep an Eye on in 2018 “Who are the up-and-coming commercial real estate lenders in New York City we might expect to see more of in 2018? CrediFi took a look at who’s been on the rise this year to get some insight.” (Forbes)
- When Will the Next Recession Begin? Maybe Soon, Or Maybe Not “The U.S. could stumble into a recession relatively soon, or the economic expansion could last for years to come.” (The Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Department Stores Must Change in 2018. Here’s How They’ll Do It. “It should come as no surprise that U.S. department stores fared, for the most part, much worse than their other retail peers in 2017.” (CNBC)
- Ten Tips from the Top Commercial Real Estate Accounts on Instagram “While most commercial real estate professionals have embraced other social media platforms, there appears to be a hesitancy to adopt Instagram. It might stem from a limited understanding of how to use it, but whatever the reason, many underestimate Instagram’s enormous potential.” (Forbes)
- How ‘Return Bars’ at Local Malls Could Revolutionize Online Shopping “After a strong holiday shopping season, retailers are bracing for a flood of returns – and not just at the customer service counter.” (MarketWatch)
- Architecture Billings Upturn Confirms Broad Industry Strength “According to the American Institute of Architects, even with the uncertainty related to recently signed tax reform legislation that likely will have a mixed effect on the construction industry, design services at architecture firms remains in high demand.” (World Property Journal)
- Five Arrested After Up to 1,000 Teens Take Over Cherry Hill Mall “Police in New Jersey arrested five teens after an estimated 1,000 unaccompanied juveniles descended on Cherry Hill Mall following the Christmas holiday.” (New York Post)
