10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (February 12, 2018)

- New York’s Commercial Property Slump Shows Signs of Slowing “After a two-year sales plunge in New York City commercial real estate, signs are emerging that a bottom could be near.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Trump to Unveil Infrastructure Plan: Here Is What We Know “President Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan on Monday.” (CNN Money)
- Best Practices for Efficiency in Property Maintenance and Emergency Management “So, you are a buy-and-hold investor. You did all your research to set up your team. You joined a local real estate investment association, you researched a lawyer, accountant, banker and some local real estate agents. Your building is full of paying tenants — but now, they’re calling in with maintenance issues and questions.” (Forbes)
- White House Budget to Project 3% Growth “The White House’s budget proposal—to be released Monday—assumes the economy can grow at a much stronger pace than independent forecasters expect and with lower inflation and government borrowing costs than officials projected last year, according to a preview of the proposal.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Airbnb in for a Rude Awakening in 2018? “As multiple cities or states take steps to regulate the home-sharing business, 2018 is expected to bring tougher restrictions.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- NYSE-Listed Cannabis REIT Shows Progress a Year after IPO “While publicly-traded Innovative Industrial Properties wasn't the first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused on the cannabis industry, it was the first to go public and remains the only one at this time.” (Forbes)
- Manhattan Leasing Lagged in January Compared to a Year Ago: Colliers “Large, six-figure leases drove Manhattan’s office market last year to its second most-active year in more than a decade. And while the start of 2018 saw its share of big deals, they weren’t as big as the blockbusters that kicked off 2017.” (The Real Deal)
- George Washington Immigration Group Debuts Bridge Loan Platform for EB-5 Debt “George Washington Immigration Group has secured the capital to provide $1.25 billion in bridge loans to developers seeking EB-5 financing, Commercial Observer can exclusively report.” (Commercial Observer)
- Bandera Ventures’ DFW Industrial Project Moves Forward “HFF landed a construction loan for the 1.4 million-square-foot Gateway Logistics Center at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, right after securing a joint venture equity partner for the developer.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Prices Are Trending Upward for Industrial Sites, Too “Industrial real estate prices are trending upwards across New York City, according to a new data analysis from Ackman-Ziff Real Estate.” (The Real Deal)
