10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (February 16, 2018)

- Exclusive: Why Amazon Cut Hundreds of Jobs “Amazon is working on the consolidation of Amazon Prime Now and AmazonFresh, which has caused layoffs in the company headquarters, Yahoo Finance has learned. The merger of these two consumer retail business units could eventually streamline a delivery experience for Whole Foods Market, which the company acquired last year.” (Yahoo! Finance)
- Warby Parker Will Operate Nearly 100 Stores by Year’s End and Others Are Following Its Lead “Eyeglass retailer Warby Parker, founded online in 2010, plans to have nearly 100 stores across the U.S. by the end of the year.” (CNBC)
- Infrastructure Plan Falls Flat for Investors “A basket of 10 U.S. stocks with exposure to infrastructure spending beat the S&P 500 by nearly 13 percentage points in the eight trading sessions through November 17, 2016. In the four sessions following Monday’s much-delayed release of the White House’s infrastructure plan, though, the same stocks lagged behind the broader market.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Housing Market: U.S. Home Construction Jumps 9.7% in January “Groundbreakings on new homes jumped 9.7% last month to the highest level since October 2016, welcome news for a housing market struggling with a shortage of homes for sale.” (The Associated Press)
- What Every Real Estate Investor Needs to Know about Apartment Property Managers “If you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio while building wealth for the future, buying an apartment building could help you achieve both goals. There are enormous advantages to owning rental property, and investing in a fully-rented apartment building could bring you a steady stream of rental income — money you could use to supplement your retirement income, boost your savings and help you prepare for the future.” (Forbes)
- Homebuilders Shrug Off Higher Mortgage Rates, Stay Optimistic on Economic Boost from Tax Cuts “Tax cuts are still making homebuilders feel better, even as mortgage rates rise to the highest level in more than four years.” (CNBC)
- Skyscrapers Face the Apocalypse “Miami’s Construction Research Laboratory subjects a growing crop of building facades to mock hurricanes, monsoons and arctic blasts.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Nation’s Favorite Fashion Retailer Is… “For the sixth consecutive year, a customer service legend took top honors as the country’s favorite fashion retailer. Nordstrom ranked No. 1 in Market Force’s annual study, which polled more than 10,000 consumers who were asked to rate their satisfaction with their most recent experience with a premium fashion retailer (as opposed to a value brand).” (Chain Store Age)
- The 10-Year Hangover: Many Commercial Properties that Received Financing Before the Great Recession Face an Uncertain Future “Call it a 10-year hangover from those frothy days when loans on commercial properties were made with easy underwriting standards, turned into securities and sold off to investors. In Greater Philadelphia, the pain is still being felt.” (Philadelphia Business Journal, subscription required)
- Top 10 Developers in the Northeast US “In this particular region, companies strike to deliver massive office buildings featuring high-end amenities, with Manhattan’s up-and-coming Hudson Yards mega-campus leading the way.” (Commercial Property Executive)
