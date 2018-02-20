10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (February 20, 2018)

- 4 Types of Content Real Estate Marketers Need to Be Using “The real estate world has changed drastically over the last few decades. While the industry has evolved more slowly than many other sectors, this makes it the perfect industry for innovative thinkers.” (Forbes)
- FTC Clears CoStar’s Acquisition Of ForRent.com “The Federal Trade Commission has cleared CoStar Group’s previously-announced acquisition of ForRent.com from Dominion Enterprises. The transaction is expected to close sometime next week.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Supertall Towers Are Driving an Elevator Revolution “Two thousand years ago, the Romans used elevators—powered by pulleys, levers, and slaves—to raise gladiators and wild beasts into the Colosseum for death-match spectacles. Since then, elevator technology has been largely based on the same mechanics, with electricity-propelled cables, rather than teams of rope-hauling humans, providing the lift. These days, however, an engineering revolution is going on. Driven by a boom in megatowers the Romans could not have imagined, the global giants that dominate the industry are engaged in technological one-upmanship.” (Bloomberg)
- Using Yelp to Find the Next Hot Neighborhood “Investors and policy makers have historically had a tough time predicting the precise moment when a neighborhood is about to start gentrifying.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- After Vermont Fraud, EB-5 Investors Can Bring Their Money to Harry Macklowe “Dozens of foreign investors whose money was misused in a massive EB-5 fraud scheme in Vermont can reinvest their capital in Macklowe Properties’ 1 Wall Street condominium project, a federal judge ruled.” (The Real Deal)
- Walmart’s Revenue Rises, but Profit Falls Amid E-Commerce Push “Walmart reported mixed fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, saying that its revenue rose but its profit dropped as it continued to invest in its online businesses and took a series of restructuring charges.” (The New York Times)
- Fed Chairman Powell Taps Two Advisers “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has tapped two monetary policy specialists to serve as senior advisers, according to people familiar with the matter.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Judge Rules in Favor of Two Residential Towers in Brooklyn Bridge Park Over Neighborhood Objections “A judge has shot down a neighborhood’s fight to halt construction of two tall residential towers within the hugely popular Brooklyn Bridge park.” (Daily News)
- Hines Backs Effort to Increase Female Leaders in Real Estate “Real estate money manager Hines is giving a total of $90,000 over three years to the Urban Land Institute and ULI’s Women’s Leadership Initiative to help increase the number of female leaders in the real estate industry.” (Pensions & Investments)
- These Were the Top Outer Borough Real Estate Loans in January “Where have you gone, Brooklyn? Although the booming borough usually dominates The Real Deal’s list of top 10 outer borough loans, in January, it was nowhere in the top five, with the Bronx and Queens taking all of those spots instead.” (The Real Deal)
