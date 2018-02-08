10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (February 8, 2018)

- After Tax Overhaul, Manhattan Real-Estate Sales Seize Up “The tax overhaul and its elimination of some tax advantages of owning property have settled like a cloud over the Manhattan real-estate market. Buyers are becoming convinced that prices are due to fall. Sellers don’t agree. The result: a standoff.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Dave & Buster’s Is One Way Malls Are Filling All Those Empty Sears Stores “As traditional mall anchors shutter, there's one brand that's staying the course on its expansion plans in 2018 — Dave & Buster’s.” (CNBC)
- The Stock Market Is Worried About Inflation. Should It Be? “Is the economy at risk of overheating? The answer will depend on what really drives price increases, and what the Fed does.” (The New York Times)
- New Fed Chairman Powell Could Have a Few Surprises in Store for the Market “New Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may have a few surprises in store for the market, judging by past statements he has made behind the central bank's closed doors and some whispers going around on Wall Street.” (CNBC)
- Will Stock Market Volatility Affect House Prices? “As the stock market’s correction dredged up memories of 2007, some have begun to look for the bubble that might burst into the next recession. But housing experts say that real estate is unlikely to be the culprit this time around.” (MarketWatch)
- Slippery Slope: Ski Execs Nationwide Grapple with Climate Change “As the specter of climate change threatens to shorten ski seasons and melt away winter sports profits, ski resort operators have found themselves on the ledge of an ungroomed double black diamond. Signs of trouble for the industry are mounting.” (Commercial Observer)
- Saks Fifth Avenue Parent Hudson’s Bay Rejects Unsolicited Offer for German Business “Hudson’s Bay Co. said Wednesday that it has rejected an unsolicited offer for its German business from Signa Holding GmbH after a review.” (MarketWatch)
- Anchor Tenants Aweigh at Navy Yard “The Brooklyn Navy Yard ended 2017 with wind in its sails, having opened the 1 million-square-foot Building 77 in November and leasing nearly half the space before the end of the year.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- Nasdaq to Move New York Headquarters to Times Square from Downtown “Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would relocate its global headquarters from downtown Manhattan to midtown, expanding its lease at the Times Square office tower from where it broadcasts the market opening and closing bell ceremonies.” (Reuters)
- City Wants to Cut Down Supertalls “The de Blasio administration is taking aim at developers’ practice of stacking luxury condos atop multistory hollow spaces to achieve greater heights and more lucrative sales.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
0 comments
Hide comments