10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (January 23, 2018)

- The Reality of Renting Your Home When a Super Bowl-Sized Event Comes to Town “If a big event will be coming to your town — a professional golf tournament, a giant conference, the NCAA finals, whatever — you may be wondering if you can rake in a tidy sum by renting out part or all of your home, too.” (MarketWatch)
- Mall Owners Flock to Transit Hubs “The outlook for shopping malls is terminal. As in transportation terminal. Some retail landlords, in their quest for ways to boost foot traffic and grab customers’ attention, are betting on the long corridors that take the masses to and from planes, trains and automobiles.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Eight Real Estate Pros Share Practices They Want the Industry to Leave Behind “Anyone who’s purchased residential or commercial property can tell you it’s rarely an easy or smooth process. Although some of the shadier practices that led to the real estate bubble in the mid-2000s have been eradicated, many buyers and sellers still find themselves facing challenges like bidding wars and greedy lenders.” (Forbes)
- Tween Retailer Claire’s Turns to Lazard for Debt Advice “Tween accessories company Claire's, the go-to destination for ear piercing, has hired investment bank Lazard to help address its roughly $2.2 billion debt load, the company announced on Monday.” (CNBC)
- What’s a House Worth? Wall Street Turns to Drive-By ‘Appraisals’ “When Blackstone Group LP wanted to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to buy foreclosed homes after the housing crash, it needed a quick, inexpensive way to value thousands of houses the investment firm already owned and was offering as collateral.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- BoyarMiller Panel: More Growth Ahead for Houston Commercial Real Estate “Investors placed big bets on Houston real estate in 2017, and this year should shape up to be strong, too, a panel of experts at BoyarMiller’s annual commercial real estate forum said Thursday.” (Houston Chronicle)
- Economy Watch: IMF Ups Economic Growth Predictions “The International Monetary Fund has revised its growth forecast for the United States economy in the coming years, citing on Monday stronger-than-expected activity in 2017, higher projected external demand, and the macroeconomic impact of the tax reform, in particular the reduction in corporate tax rates and the temporary allowance for full expensing of investment.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Five-Building Complex in Brooklyn to Get $80M Makeover “The Watchtower is gone, Panorama is coming — and New Yorkers will soon see the first hints of a new, public-friendly commercial complex at what was once the Jehovah’s Witnesses headquarters.” (New York Post)
- Why Investors Are Flocking to Concourse and Melrose in the Bronx “For most New Yorkers, Melrose and Concourse are key points of reference in the Bronx — whether they know them by name or not. That’s largely because they are home to well-known destinations like Yankee Stadium and the borough’s courthouses. But lately, in a major about-face, the adjacent South Bronx neighborhoods have seen a flurry of new investment activity.” (The Real Deal)
- Working the Waterfront “As pressure to redevelop Red Hook intensifies, industrial business owners are fighting to keep it safe for manufacturing.” (Crain’s New York Business)
