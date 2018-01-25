Menu
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (January 25, 2018)

Some experts believe Toys ‘R’ Us will close even more stores, according to CNBC. Forbes looks at what will happen if the Fed overtightens monetary policy. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.

  1. The Road Ahead for Toys R Us Likely Includes Even More Store Closures “Toys R Us is moving ahead with plans to shut roughly 20 percent of its U.S. stores, or 180 locations, and some say this is just the beginning.” (CNBC)
  2. Ready to Get Started in Real Estate Investing? Consider This “Investing in single family rental properties can deliver strong immediate returns, plus long-term appreciation, in the right markets and under the right conditions.” (Forbes)
  3. Here’s the Consequences We Will Bear If the Fed Overtightens “The World Bank’s annual Global Economic Prospectsreport forecasts that worldwide economic growth will be 3.1% in 2018. That figure breaks down to 2.2% in developed economies and 4.5% in emerging-market and developing economies. Those numbers aren’t much different from others, but I bring them to your attention because the World Bank also suggests that we should get used to global growth in the 3% ballpark because it may be stuck there awhile.” (Forbes)
  4. U.S. Existing Home Sales Fell in December “Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in December, suggesting that fast-rising prices and tight inventor may be weighing on buyer demand heading into 2018.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
  5. Here’s a Map of Where Toys ‘R’ Us Stores Are Going Dark “Toys R Us is planning to close roughly 180 stores across the country, or about one-fifth of its U.S. store fleet, in a bid to restructure the company and emerge from bankruptcy protection.” (CNBC)
  6. Manhattan Office Market Posts Most Activity Since 2014, But Rents Lag “The Manhattan office market had its most active leasing year since 2014, according to a report from CBRE released today.” (Crain’s New York Business)
  7. Developer Sues NYC in Long-Simmering Battle Over School “Developer Gregg Singer wants to turn a century-old public school building he owns in Manhattan’s East Village into a dormitory. The community wants the building back.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
  8. 19 Retailers in Pa. Closing More than 2,700 Stores “This year is off to a difficult start for retailers, with a wave of closures from 2017 continuing into 2018.” (PennLive.com)
  9. Gilmartin, Lapidus and Levinson Explain How They Started Their New Company, L&L MAG, “MaryAnne Gilmartin rocked the real estate world last week when she announced she was leaving her post as Forest City New York’s chief executive officer to found a new company, L&L MAG, with L&L Holding Company executives David Levinson and Robert Lapidus.” (Commercial Observer)
  10. Knotel Inks Lease for Its First Soho Space “Knotel inked a 24,000-square-foot lease in Soho as the flexible-office company continues to gobble up space across the city.” (The Real Deal)
