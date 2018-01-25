10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (January 25, 2018)

- The Road Ahead for Toys R Us Likely Includes Even More Store Closures “Toys R Us is moving ahead with plans to shut roughly 20 percent of its U.S. stores, or 180 locations, and some say this is just the beginning.” (CNBC)
- Ready to Get Started in Real Estate Investing? Consider This “Investing in single family rental properties can deliver strong immediate returns, plus long-term appreciation, in the right markets and under the right conditions.” (Forbes)
- Here’s the Consequences We Will Bear If the Fed Overtightens “The World Bank’s annual Global Economic Prospectsreport forecasts that worldwide economic growth will be 3.1% in 2018. That figure breaks down to 2.2% in developed economies and 4.5% in emerging-market and developing economies. Those numbers aren’t much different from others, but I bring them to your attention because the World Bank also suggests that we should get used to global growth in the 3% ballpark because it may be stuck there awhile.” (Forbes)
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Fell in December “Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in December, suggesting that fast-rising prices and tight inventor may be weighing on buyer demand heading into 2018.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Here’s a Map of Where Toys ‘R’ Us Stores Are Going Dark “Toys R Us is planning to close roughly 180 stores across the country, or about one-fifth of its U.S. store fleet, in a bid to restructure the company and emerge from bankruptcy protection.” (CNBC)
- Manhattan Office Market Posts Most Activity Since 2014, But Rents Lag “The Manhattan office market had its most active leasing year since 2014, according to a report from CBRE released today.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Developer Sues NYC in Long-Simmering Battle Over School “Developer Gregg Singer wants to turn a century-old public school building he owns in Manhattan’s East Village into a dormitory. The community wants the building back.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- 19 Retailers in Pa. Closing More than 2,700 Stores “This year is off to a difficult start for retailers, with a wave of closures from 2017 continuing into 2018.” (PennLive.com)
- Gilmartin, Lapidus and Levinson Explain How They Started Their New Company, L&L MAG, “MaryAnne Gilmartin rocked the real estate world last week when she announced she was leaving her post as Forest City New York’s chief executive officer to found a new company, L&L MAG, with L&L Holding Company executives David Levinson and Robert Lapidus.” (Commercial Observer)
- Knotel Inks Lease for Its First Soho Space “Knotel inked a 24,000-square-foot lease in Soho as the flexible-office company continues to gobble up space across the city.” (The Real Deal)
