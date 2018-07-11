10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (July 11, 2018)

- These Are the 15 Fresh Market Stores Closing Across the U.S. “The Fresh Market, Inc., a North Carolina-based specialty grocery chain, announced this week that it will be closing 15 stores nationwide.” (Fortune)
- Bay Area Economy Growing Nearly Twice as Fast as Rest of U.S. “Were it a country, the Bay Area’s economy would be larger than Saudi Arabia’s, getting rich from its residents’ minds rather than minerals pumped from the ground, according to a new report.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Athleisure Line Plans to Open 75 New Stores in Global Push “As Fabletics celebrates five years as a fashion brand in the athleisure industry — athletic wear designed for working out or running errands — it's mapped out an aggressive growth strategy amid a competitive landscape that includes rivals Lululemon, Gap’s Athleta, Nike and Tory Burch Sport.” (CNBC)
- In Miami, a $300 Million Skyscraper Is Banking On Unrest in Turkey “The reelection in Turkey of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month did little to encourage foreign real-estate investors who have been avoiding the country because of his authoritarian rule. But the country’s economic uncertainty may prove helpful to Turkish real-estate developer Bekir Okan and his plan for what would be one of Florida’s tallest towers.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- New Clues on How Cities and States Stack Up in the Race to Win Amazon’s $5 Billion HQ2 “Of the 20 finalists for Amazon’s coveted HQ2 project, only seven are in one of the top 10 states in this year’s America’s Top States for Business” (CNBC)
- Global Debt Jumped by $8 Trillion in Q1, Rising to Record $247 Trillion “The amount of debt held in the world rose by the largest margin in two years during the first quarter of 2018, growing by $8 trillion during the first three months of the year, the Institute of International Finance reported Tuesday.” (Yahoo! Finance)
- The End of Annie Sez: From Off-Price Obsession to Retail Has-Been “The Annie Sez slogan used to be ‘It’s not just a store. It’s an obsession.’ Soon, the New Jersey-based Annie Sez will no longer be a store and the brand will be a retail has-been. The Canadian parent company of the brand is converting most of the Annie Sez stores to its sister chain, Mandee, and closing some stores as the leases expire.” (The Record)
- Nonprofit Files Plans for New Assisted Living Building in Hudson Yards “A nonprofit focused on helping homeless youths is planning a 60-unit building in Hudson Yards.” (The Real Deal)
- Target Expands Curbside Pickup “Target Corp. wants more customers to take advantage of its time-saving pickup option. The retailer has expanded its ‘Drive Up’ service to 200 additional stores across the Midwest and select other states.” (Chain Store Age)
- 124 EB-5 Investors Seek to Block USIF from Moving Money to Times Square Hotel Projecta “More than 100 Chinese EB-5 investors in Maefield Development’s 701 Seventh Avenue skyscraper want to stop their money from being redeployed into a new development nearby.” (The Real Deal)
