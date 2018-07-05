10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (July 5, 2018)

- US Malls Haven’t Been This Empty Since 2012 “U.S. malls haven’t been this empty since 2012, when the retail industry was clawing its way back after the Great Recession, according to a new report from real estate research firm Reis.” (CNBC)
- What to Watch in the Federal Reserve’s June Meeting Minutes “The Federal Reserve on Thursday will release the minutes of its June 12-13 meeting, providing more details of policy makers’ outlook for the second half of the year.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Private Sector Adds 177,000 Jobs in June, ADP Says “Private-sector employment remained solid in June, as employers added 177,000 jobs, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported Thursday. “ (MarketWatch)
- A Connection at LinkedIn Empire State Lease Fills Gap “LinkedIn has signed its sixth expansion at the Empire State Building since 2011 to total 312,947 square feet.” (New York Post)
- Millennials Impact Real Estate Market in Nashville Region “Everyone knows that members of the millennial generation want to live in affordably priced homes with trendy floor plans in hip urban neighborhoods. Now, growing numbers of young, first-time home buyers are finding what they’re looking for in suburban cities like Gallatin and Hendersonville.” (Tennessean)
- Unpacking the New Tax Reform: Crucial Changes for Real Estate Investors “Since the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) went through last December, real estate investors — including many of my own clients — have been rushing to make sense of it all. In what represents the most sweeping U.S. tax reform since the Tax Reform Act of 1986, many of the changes are set to have a significant impact on businesses and individuals alike.” (Forbes)
- Neiman Marcus Signs Office Lease in Midtown “The Neiman Marcus Group has signed an office lease for the entire sixth floor of 42 W. 39th St. between Fifth and Sixth avenues.” (New York Post)
- Tech Firm Raises Millions to Buy Out Leases on Vacant Apartments “A Manhattan tech firm plans to spend $10 million over the next year buying out the leases on vacant apartments and then renting the units out itself.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- The Most Over- and Under-Supplied Amenities in the Nation’s Top Metros “It may surprise some operators to learn that residents’ preferences don’t always match the amenities most frequently offered in multifamily housing.” (Multifamily Executive)
- The Monarch Bay Shoreline Development: 10 Years in the Making “A 52-acre area around San Leandro Marina has been redesigned into a modern mixed-use project estimated at $255 million. The development and design teams discuss the evolution of the Monarch Bay Shoreline Development.” (Commercial Property Executive)
