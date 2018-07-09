10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (July 9, 2018)

- ‘It’s Almost Like a Ghost Town.’ Most Nursing Homes Overstated Staffing for Years “Most nursing homes had fewer nurses and caretaking staff than they had reported to the government for years, according to new federal data, bolstering the long-held suspicions of many families that staffing levels were often inadequate.” (The New York Times)
- House Money: Wall Street Is Raising More Cash Than Ever for its Rental-Home Gambit “Wall Street is betting that more well-off Americans will want to be renters.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- San Francisco House Prices Grew the Fastest Ever in the First Half of 2018 as the Tech Boom Shows No Signs of Slowing “The average price of a house bought in San Francisco rose by $205,000 in the first half of 2018, the largest six-month increase in history, according to MLS data compiled by local real estate agency Paragon.” (CNBC)
- Young Couples and Retirees Ditch the City for a New Kind of Suburb “The term ‘surban’ describes a suburban community that offers the conveniences of urban life. John Burns Real Estate Consulting trademarked the word in 2016. Urban planners have long described a marriage of residential and commercial as ‘mixed-use’ communities. This surban concept, while not novel, has been gaining popularity over the past few years.” (Yahoo! Finance)
- Booms Are Back in These 25 Real Estate Markets “Many investors like real estate because of the potential for steady, above-average returns with only a limited downside risk. Others, however, are more intrigued by the possibility of a quick strike in a real estate boom, holding a property for a short time as values rise and magnifying their return with leverage from a mortgage or other low-cost loan.” (Forbes)
- Dozens of Millionaires Fled California After 2012 Tax Increase, Study Says “California lost a very small but statistically significant percentage of high-income residents after voters approved Proposition 30 — the 2012 ballot measure that raised the top state income tax rate to 13.3 percent, the highest in the nation — according to a new working paper from three researchers.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Brick-And-Mortar Retail Isn’t Dead: Just Look At Who’s Moving Into Toys ‘R’ Us’s Empty Stores “Toys “R” Us, which closed the last batch of its U.S. stores just over a week ago, has left behind not only nostalgia but also hundreds of empty stores across the country. But you’d be mistaken if you think this paints a gloomy picture of brick-and-mortar retail.” (Forbes)
- Fed Officials Debate Signal From Flattening Yield Curve: Is This Time Different? “Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and some of his colleagues are laying the groundwork to slow down the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases if they foresee a bond-market development that has traditionally been a harbinger of recession.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Amazon Undercuts Drugstores on Prices for Most Over-the-Counter Drugs “Amazon is competing with drugstores where it's known to win: The e-commerce giant quietly launched a line of private-label over-the-counter drugs in August. Called Basic Care, the product line includes about 60 products ranging from ibuprofen to hair regrowth treatment. The products are produced by Perrigo, but serve as Amazon’s store brand.” (CNBC)
- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Privatization Would Affect Many Real Estate Portfolios “A private Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would impact investors’ real estate portfolios – but to what degree depends on what the Trump administration means by ‘private,’ industry insiders say.” (Pensions & Investments)
