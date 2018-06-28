10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 28, 2018)

- The Container Store Is Redesigning Its Stores to Include More Tech. Here’s What That Looks Like “Retail is in the midst of getting a makeover, and The Container Store has a new store prototype decked out with tech upgrades and outfitted with organization studios, digital design screens and a lounge area.” (CNBC)
- We’re Probably at Peak Housing. Here’s What That Means “In May, sales of previously-owned homes slumped, the second month in a row of declining sales. The National Association of Realtors, which tracks those sales, pointed to the same culprit it’s blamed for the past few years: not enough supply of homes to buy.” (MarketWatch)
- San Francisco Is So Expensive That Households Making Over $100,000 a Year Qualify for Low-Income Housing “To qualify for low-income housing in San Francisco County or the nearby San Mateo and Marin counties, a four-person household can make as much as $117,400 a year. The same goes for a one-person household raking in $82,200 a year.” (Business Insider)
- Amid Office Space Crunch, Google Grows in San Francisco “As its fellow tech giants jockey for space in downtown San Francisco, Google has signed another office lease in the southern Financial District, The Chronicle has learned.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- The Big Reshuffle: Midsized Firms Feel More Pressure Than Ever “Thirty minutes before the company-wide meeting on Friday, June 15, Eastern Consolidated co-Founders Peter Hauspburg and Daun Paris dropped a bomb in a principals-only meeting—they were shutting down the company as of the end of July. They reiterated the news in the company-wide meeting to the shock and disappointment of everyone.” (Commercial Observer)
- HUD Staffer Who Complained About Carson’s Redecorating Resigns Under Protest “The Housing and Urban Development official who first raised concerns about Secretary Ben Carson’s push to redecorate his office alleged Wednesday that she has been forced to resign.” (The Washington Post)
- Will Technology Replace the Real Estate Profession? “The technology-driven disruption of the real estate industry has not turned out to be as dramatic as many thought it would. The real estate agent is not being replaced by artificially intelligent machines, and my Roomba is not out showing houses for me during the day.” (Forbes)
- Jack Link’s to Open a Second Jerky Store as Millennial Taste for Meat Snacks Grows “Come July, visitors to Las Vegas can add one more stop to their list of must-sees: a Jack Link’s Wild Side store filled with all the jerky Sin City can buy.” (MarketWatch)
- Under Construction: A New Home for LGBTQ Seniors in Fort Greene “Aging members of the LGBTQ community will finally have a place specifically geared toward them when the Ingersoll Senior Residences at 112 St. Edwards Street in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, opens next year.” (Commercial Observer)
- Massey Back in Real Estate Game with New Brokerage “Former GOP mayoral candidate Paul Massey is returning to his real estate brokerage career by launching a new company called B6 Real Estate Advisors.” (New York Post)
