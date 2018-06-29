10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 29, 2018)

- Dos and Don’ts When Reinvesting Real Estate Returns “Legacy real estate properties often pass from one generation to another. But when it comes time to sell these properties, are there right and wrong ways to roll over the proceeds to new real estate investments? According to Steven Hornstock, co-managing partner of New York City-based ABS Partners, a full-service vertical real estate company involved in management and leasing, adhering to a handful of proven strategies can make a huge difference. And the strategies are all the more key given the new Trump-era tax laws pushed through in 2017.” (Forbes)
- Exclusive: Paulson’s Real Estate Executives Start Own Firm “Billionaire investor John Paulson’s top real estate executives are launching their own investment firm with $1 billion and the hedge fund manager’s blessing, sources familiar with the matter said. Michael Barr, a portfolio manager who headed real estate investing at Paulson & Co, and Jonathan Shumaker, a Paulson partner, will be spinning out the firm’s two existing real estate funds into an independent private equity firm.” (Reuters)
- Chipotle Is Planning to Close Up to 65 Stores—But It Will Add a Happy Hour Menu “Chipotle Mexican Grill’s new CEO Brian Niccol is wasting no time trying to get the burrito chain back on track. On a conference call with investors and Wall Street analysts late Wednesday, Niccol laid out his plan to win back customers who defected in the last two years in the wake of food safety problems as well as boredom with the brand.” (Fortune)
- Is Commercial Real Estate Dying, or Just Different? Seven Experts Weigh In “Compared to 20 years ago, the current commercial real estate (CRE) market looks pretty grim. With the rise of e-commerce and virtual storefronts, many brick-and-mortar retail locations have decided it's easier and cheaper to close their doors and take the leap into online sales. New retailers are bypassing the CRE game completely, choosing to go fully digital from the start. What does this mean for CRE investors?” (Forbes)
- Kushner Company Sues Jersey City, Claiming ‘Anti-Trump’ Bent Stalled Project “There was a time when the developer Charles Kushner and his son Jared were on the best of terms with Jersey City’s mayor, Steven Fulop. But that was before the younger Mr. Kushner became a senior adviser to President Trump and the Kushners’ $900 million project in the city’s Journal Square section stalled. On Wednesday, a partnership led by Charles Kushner filed a lawsuit in federal court in New Jersey claiming that the Fulop administration put his two-towered residential complex in default in April out of a “political animus” toward the Kushners and Mr. Trump.” (The New York Times)
- How Michael Cohen Got Jared Kushner into Gowanus? “In 2014, Kushner Companies, LIVWRK and SL Green Realty paid $72.5 million to acquire a polluted parking lot on the banks of the Gowanus Canal. The partners were hoping to cash in on a rezoning of the 140,000-square-foot site that would allow them to develop a project spanning nearly 1 million square feet in a rapidly changing neighborhood. But the plans, which included apartments and space for artists across from a newly-built Whole Foods, antagonized local City Council member Brad Lander.” (The Real Deal)
- Cushman & Wakefield Lines Up $415M Refi for NYC High-Rise “With the assistance of commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield Inc., a joint venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co., Normandy Real Estate Partners and George Comfort & Sons Inc. recently secured $415 million in financing. The partners relied on their jointly owned office skyscraper at 575 Lexington Ave. in Midtown Manhattan’s Plaza District as collateral.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- 8 Smart Strategies to Help You Invest in Real Estate “Curious about investing in real estate but not completely sure how to enter the market without buying property? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose dives into some of the ideas you can use to get into real estate investments without making a huge money commitment. Rose gives eight distinct options to look into for investing in real estate. You can try your hand at buying real estate ETFs or real estate mutual funds.” (Entrepreneur)
- South Florida’s Commercial Market Posts Gains Across All Sectors “According to the new 1Q 2018 The Quarterly Report - South Florida Commercial Real Estate released this week by data firm Vizzda and the MIAMI Association of Realtors, South Florida's multifamily real estate transactions jumped 8.5 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2018 and per-unit multifamily prices increased in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.” (World Property Journal)
- Major Industrial Park Coming to Texas “Working on behalf of Stonemont Financial Group, Ridgeline Property Group broke ground on the SW International Gateway Business Park, a 540-acre rail-served industrial development project in El Campo, Texas. The project will bring close to 10 million square feet of Class A logistics-oriented industrial space to the market. The owner selected NAI James E. Hanson and NAI Partners to market the upcoming campus.” (Commercial Property Executive)
