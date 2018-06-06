10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 6, 2018)

- Washington Torn Over How to Grow Without ‘Breaking Up a Village’ “A battle between market forces leading to gentrification and the pushback to maintain affordable housing is playing out in the capital’s neighborhoods.” (The New York Times)
- S. House Prices to Rise at Twice the Speed of Inflation and Pay: Reuters Poll “An acute shortage of affordable homes in the United States will continue over the coming year, according to a majority of property market analysts polled by Reuters, driving prices up faster than inflation and wage growth.” (Reuters)
- Real Estate Property Manager and Developer JLL Launches a $100 Million Tech Investment Fund “The multi-billion dollar real estate developer and property manager JLL is getting into the tech investment game with the launch of a new $100 million fund run by corporate subsidiary JLL Spark.” (TechCrunch)
- Starbucks May Be Better Off Without Schultz “A void and an opportunity. That's the story on what the pending exit of Howard Schultz from Starbucks Corp. means after his 40-odd years leading the charge for the premium coffee company he founded.” (The Street)
- Lord & Taylor Is Leaving Its Iconic Fifth Avenue Location “Lord & Taylor’s iconic location on New York’s Fifth Avenue is no more.” (CNBC)
- 3 World Trade Center to Open with Nearly Half of Tower Leased “On Monday, Larry Silverstein will cut the ribbon to officially open his new 3 World Trade Center, the third office tower he has developed there since the 9/11 tragedy. At 80 floors, it tops out at 1,079 feet.” (New York Post)
- American Job Openings Outnumber the Jobless “The U.S. had more job openings this spring than unemployed Americans.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Top 6 Commercial Real Estate Trends “Amid widespread optimism about the strength of US commercial real estate, a recent Akerman report identified top trends among executives, and said that taxes and technology are major elements that will define the CRE trajectory for the next three years.” (com)
- City Releases Vision for Reshaping Gowanus “The city released a broad outline for a long-awaited rezoning of Gowanus Monday evening.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- Baltimore’s Downtown Revival Rolls On “Multifamily transaction volume in 2017 nearly matched 2016's tally, which was the peak for the current cycle. This year, absorption is expected to keep pace with a spate of new supply, leading to modest rent growth.” (Commercial Property Executive)
