10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 12, 2018)

- Why Sell a Billion-Dollar Building When You Can Unload a Piece of It Instead? “Sales of billion-dollar Manhattan office buildings are rare, but in recent years sellers have been much more willing to part with sizable chunks of them.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Sticking Gyms in Ailing Malls Won’t Work, and Here’s Why Jan Jniffen “With retailers closing a record number of stores last year, malls have been experimenting with new types of businesses to drive traffic: Everything from restaurants and movie theaters to mini golf courses.” (CNBC)
- Whole Foods Calls Meeting With Key Vendors as Tensions Flare “Tensions between Whole Foods Market and some of the most important brands it sells in its stores will come to a head on March 19, when they will congregate for a recently announced summit, sources familiar with the situation tell CNBC.” (CNBC)
- Jersey Shore Town Seeks Ferry to Dock Next to Kushner Resort “The federal government has been advising a beach town on the Jersey Shore on plans to build a pier and start a ferry service that would speed New Yorkers to the doorstep of a resort co-owned by Jared Kushner.” (The Associated Press)
- Jobs Reports Should Keep Fed on Path of Gradual Rate Increases “The February employment report keeps the Federal Reserve on track to gradually raise interest rates and, more importantly, it suggests officials don’t have to worry right now that the economy is overheating even though unemployment remains historically low.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- How Driverless Cars Could Disrupt the Real Estate Industry “Driverless cars could become a regular feature of the roads as early as April – at least in California, which has decided to allow fully autonomous vehicles to be tested on the roads (none of those pesky humans who have been present in test drives so far). Arizona has already become a fair-weather center for testing driverless vehicles, thanks in large part to the governor’s support, and Uber announced last week that it has finished testing its self-driving trucks in Arizona and is now beginning to use them to move goods across the state.” (Forbes)
- North, South, East, West: Where PE Performed the Best in 2017 “Preqin has broken down the numbers for US private equity real estate last year to see which region of the country had the strongest deal flow.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Marijuana Laws Slowly Impact Industrial CRE “As more and more states legalize the medical and/or recreational use of marijuana, demand for cultivation/grow facilities is on the rise, spurring the repurposing of distribution and warehouse properties to accommodate the budding business.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- The New Normal In New York City Real Estate “New York City real estate is never short of buzz words, but few have been built into the fabric of the real estate industry like “safe haven.” The notion that New York City’s real estate market is a safe haven for local, domestic and foreign investors has become the guiding ideology for many developers, investors, landlords and brokers.” (Forbes)
- The Top 10 Biggest Real Estate Projects Coming to NYC “Solomon Feder doubled up on major New York projects last month. The Velocity Framers developer had two projects on February’s list of the top 10 buildings coming to New York City: a 286-unit residential building he has planned for Downtown Brooklyn and a 158-unit residential building slated for Long Island City.” (The Real Deal)
