10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 29, 2018)

- Which States Would Be Hurt the Most by Trade Wars “If the U.S. gets into a trade war, Wyoming would be just fine. Michigan … maybe not so much. The economies of U.S. states vary greatly, with international trade making up a huge chunk of state gross domestic product in Michigan — nearly 39% — but just 1.5% in Washington, D.C.” (MarketWatch)
- Toys R Us Stores Set to Be Bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, Among Others “Several Toys R Us stores are scheduled to be auctioned off later this week, according to court documents filed Tuesday that were reviewed by CNBC.” (CNBC)
- Five More Secrets To Successful Single-Family Rental Real Estate Investing “Investing in instruments like stocks and commodities is very different from investing in single-family rental real estate. The latter is a much more hands-on venture where you have more control but also more responsibility for the performance of the asset. As a result, real estate investing requires that you develop a more in-depth understanding of the process.” (Forbes)
- David’s Bridal in Talks to Tap Evercore for Debt Restructuring: Source “David’s Bridal Inc is in talks to hire investment bank Evercore Inc as a restructuring advisor to slash its $1 billion debt burden, as the U.S. wedding gown retailer faces mounting competition, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.” (Reuters)
- Judge Allows Lawsuit Alleging Trump Took Illegal Foreign Gifts “A federal judge said Wednesday that a lawsuit alleging gifts or payments from foreign and domestic governments made to President Donald Trump may be illegal can proceed.” (CNN)
- Chronic Problems Cast Cloud Over California’s Marijuana Mecca “An envisioned pot paradise is on the rocks. American Green, which had planned to transform the ghost town of Nipton, Calif. to a marijuana tourist destination, has sold the city, saying it could not raise the money needed to build what it envisioned.” (Fortune)
- How Cloud Platforms Help Solve Commercial Real Estate’s Data Security Challenges “When it comes to data security, financial services and health care often get the lion’s share of attention. However, the $15 trillion-plus commercial real estate (CRE) industry and asset class is quickly seeing data security come into focus as a hot-button issue for institutional stakeholders.” (Forbes)
- Is the REIT Bloodbath Finally a Buying Opportunity? “In December MarketWatch took a balanced viewon investing in real estate investment trusts. REITs may be ‘cheap enough to warrant another look,’ we wrote then.” (MarketWatch)
- Manhattan Apartment Sales Chill Amid Supply Increase “Sales of Manhattan apartments slowed during the first quarter to the slowest pace in five years, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- City Leaders Decry Cuomo Administration’s ‘Totally Crazy’ Penn Station Proposal “City leaders Wednesday condemned a last-minute attempt by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to claim the right to redevelop the neighborhood around Penn Station without having to conduct environmental reviews or abide by local land use laws.” (Politico)
0 comments
Hide comments