10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 17, 2018)

- How Technology Is Creating Opportunities For Women In Real Estate “Women excel at being real estate brokers and property managers. However, being an investor in real estate has been a private club for men only. Financially, such investment was out the reach of many women, especially women of color.” (Forbes)
- Macy’s May Have the Winning Retail Formula. Here’s What Other Brands Need to Know “Macy's may have the winning formula in today's retail world. The department store giant beat earnings expectations Wednesday with a combination of reduced inventories, targeted market strategies and new merchandise.” (CNBC)
- Walmart Goes Upscale, Offering Lord & Taylor Brands “Now, Lord & Taylor has unveiled another milestone, although one that speaks less to the retailer’s glory days and more to the challenges of modern retailing.” (The New York Times)
- Adding Some Zeroes: Is Pacific Park ready for a 1M SF Office Tower? “The fate of the development site across the street from the Barclays Center remains unclear, but developer MaryAnne Gilmartin is confident that a massive-mixed-use tower can rise there.” (The Real Deal)
- Amazon’s Challenge to Institutional Real Estate “Amazon's top picks for its second headquarters are showing real estate investors how they can find value in select non-gateway markets, argue CenterSquare Invesment Management's Scott Crowe and Uma Pattarkine.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Why ArborCrowd Is Crowdfunding Multifamily Deals “These days, you can crowdfund just about anything—business ventures, vacations, weddings—so it makes sense that crowdfunding platforms are popping up in the commercial real estate space, as well.” (Multifamily Executive)
- Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Buy AmericasMart “The merger, expected to close in the third quarter, will yield a company with 20 million square feet of permanent showroom accommodations.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Seagis Buys Six Warehouses Near JFK “Seagis Property Group has purchased a six-building portfolio of industrial property near John F. Kennedy International Airport for $16.8 million.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- Sources: Research Triangle Park Tops Apple’s Short List “Multiple sources say Silicon Valley electronics giant Apple is zeroing in on Research Triangle Park for a new campus.” (Triangle Business Journal, subscription required)
- A. Real Estate Developer Charged With Bribery “The FBI has arrested commercial real estate developer Arman Gabaee, co-founder and co-managing partner of the Hollywood-based Charles Co., on criminal charges alleging he illegally paid off a Los Angeles County government employee who negotiated leases on the county’s behalf.” (Los Angeles Business Journal)
