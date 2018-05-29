10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 29, 2018)

- Watch Out for These 8 Retailers – They’re Ready to Grow in the US “Big brands like Toys R Us and Bon-Ton liquidating their businesses might paint a gloomy picture for the retail industry, but smaller brands say there couldn't be a better time to grow.” (CNBC)
- 13 Insider Tips To Take Your Real Estate Game To Another Level “Below, 13 members of Forbes Real Estate Council offer their best tips on how developers and investors can keep a close eye on fluctuating markets and how they can determine when is the best time to act in response to trends they notice.” (Forbes)
- Opinion: The Future of Shopping Will Include Body Mapping, Robot Assistants and ‘Just Walk Out’ Stores “The future of shopping can easily be summed up in two words: convenience and speed. So let’s talk about the upcoming overhaul of shopping experience.” (MarketWatch)
- Home Price Gains Ease in March, But Growth Accelerates in Big Cities: S&P Case-Shiller “The gains in home prices took a slight breather in March. Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices. February's reading was revised higher.” (CNBC)
- How Digital Transformation Is Changing Real Estate Rentals “This process is called digital transformation (DX) and it is increasingly becoming a focus across industries. Unsurprisingly, this effort to transition a company for the digital age is a daunting task. But what is driving DX, what does a successful transformation require and what does this means for the real estate rental market?” (Forbes)
- Don’t Blame Struggling West Village Businesses on High Rent “High rents aren’t to blame for empty storefronts — but just about everything else is, according to the Real Estate Board of New York.” (New York Post)
- Creative Leasing Solutions, Thinking Outside the Box “Shopworks Inc. president Sharon Leoff says that in a consumer market driven by Millennials, it is crucial that retailers not only produce and supply the products popular with the generation, but to also design stores with this influential client in mind.” (com)
- Economy Watch Weekly: US Economic Growth to Slow in 2019 “Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group recently revised down its forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2019 and beyond. Economy Editor Dees Stribling discusses the reasons behind the less optimistic view, for the week ending May 25, 2018.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Developers Are Bringing Crystal Lagoons Amenities to U.S. Multifamily Communities “S. developers are dipping their toes into an amenity that’s been popular in other countries for years: large-scale, man-made water features.” (Multifamily Executive)
- Madison Marquette, PMRG to Merge in June “The two companies, both part of Capital Guidance, have complementary geographic areas of operation, and each has been involved in high-profile projects in recent years.” (Commercial Property Executive)
